UPDATED: Browns Summit man extradited to Rockingham to face first-degree murder charges in motorcyclist shootings

REIDSVILLE — The Brown’s Summit man charged with shooting and killing two motorcyclists and critically wounding another last month, was extradited to Rockingham County from a Kentucky prison on Tuesday, authorities said.
Martin Calvin Cox, 41, whose last known address is 7704 Landis Dr., is charged with two counts of first degree murder in the May 24 roadway slayings along the US 29 bypass. He is being held at the Rockingham County Detention Center without bond, a spokesman for the sheriff's office said in a Tuesday news release. More charges are likely, and the investigation continues, the release said.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation's Flight Team assisted in bringing Cox from Kentucky to North Carolina, the release said.
Cox, who allegedly committed the shooting crimes while driving his red Dodge dually truck, waited for his targets, a man and a woman, to leave a Reidsville gas station on motorcycles, arrest warrants detailed.
Cox then allegedly followed the motorcyclists onto the highway and shot them and a third surviving victim.
The suspect fled the crime scene and drove eight hours northwest to Kentucky where he was apprehended on May 25 by a sheriff's deputy in Bullitt County, Kentucky, near Sheperdsville, just outside Louisville, authorities said.
The surviving victim, who a 911 caller described as a woman, was in critical condition at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro in late May, according to a Cone Health staff member. No updates on her condition were immediately available.
Cox has a criminal history involving the sale of drugs and other offenses.
In 1999, he was charged in Guilford County with possession of drugs with intent to sell.
His next arrest came in 2011 in Guilford when he was charged with possession of a controlled substance, trafficking and maintaining a place for a controlled substance.
By 2013, Cox faced charges in Guilford for drug possession with intent to sell and selling a schedule IV controlled substance. He was charged with misdemeanor wanton injury to personal property that same year in Forsyth County.
Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page has not disclosed investigators’ theories about a motive in what he terms "targeted" shootings. The sheriff said he and Rockingham County District Attorney Jason Ramey decided not to release the names of the dead or the injured victim out of concern for the safety of their families and the survivor.
Asked if the shootings were a “revenge crime” related to rival motorcycle gangs, Page said he could not discuss the ongoing investigation. He further declined to discuss whether investigators are seeking other suspects in the crime, such as a possible passenger in Cox’s truck.
The riders, traveling on two motorcycles, were shot May 24 around 4:45 p.m. as they headed northbound along the U.S. 29 bypass between Barnes Street and N.C. 14, officials said.
“This type of crime is horrific. It’s not something we see here in Rockingham County. In fact, in my more than 30-year career in law enforcement in this county, I don’t think I’ve seen anything like it,’’ Page said in an email.
“Our team at the Sheriff’s Office is working hard to identify the shooter(s) and bring them to justice. At this point in the investigation, we do not believe this was a random act. My top priority is and always will be protecting our citizens and keeping them safe.’’
Motorists alerted authorities that two victims were lying along the the highway with calls to 911 at around 4:45 p.m. May 24.
Deputies and other first responders found a third victim shortly after arriving on the scene, RCSO officials said.
A caller to 911 can be heard describing a woman who told him she’d been shot. He said he’d found the woman near Exit 153 on U.S. 29.
“She’s yelling, ‘Help Me.’ She says he’s been shot. That’s what she just yelled when I pulled up and said, ‘Are you OK?,’’’ a motorist witness told a 911 operator shortly after 4:30 p.m.