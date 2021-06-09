UPDATED: Browns Summit man extradited to Rockingham to face first-degree murder charges in motorcyclist shootings

The riders, traveling on two motorcycles, were shot May 24 around 4:45 p.m. as they headed northbound along the U.S. 29 bypass between Barnes Street and N.C. 14, officials said.

“This type of crime is horrific. It’s not something we see here in Rockingham County. In fact, in my more than 30-year career in law enforcement in this county, I don’t think I’ve seen anything like it,’’ Page said in an email.

“Our team at the Sheriff’s Office is working hard to identify the shooter(s) and bring them to justice. At this point in the investigation, we do not believe this was a random act. My top priority is and always will be protecting our citizens and keeping them safe.’’

Motorists alerted authorities that two victims were lying along the the highway with calls to 911 at around 4:45 p.m. May 24.

Deputies and other first responders found a third victim shortly after arriving on the scene, RCSO officials said.

A caller to 911 can be heard describing a woman who told him she’d been shot. He said he’d found the woman near Exit 153 on U.S. 29.