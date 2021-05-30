UPDATED: Browns Summit man headed back to Rockingham to face first-degree murder charges in motorcylist shootings

REIDSVILLE — The Brown’s Summit man charged with shooting and killing two motorcyclists and critically wounding another along the US 29 bypass here on Monday, is expected to arrive soon from Kentucky to face two first-degree murder charges in Rockingham County, authorities said Friday.
Martin Calvin Cox Jr., 41, whose last known address is 7704 Landis Drive, has been held since Tuesday in the Bullitt County Jail, just outside Sheperdsville, Ky., where a deputy arrested Cox, who had managed to flee eight hours northwest of he crime scene.
The surviving victim, who a 911 caller described as a woman, is in critical condition at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro, a Cone Health staff member said Thursday.
While Page said he believes the killings were targeted crimes, he has not disclosed investigators’ theories about a motive in the shootings. The sheriff said he and Rockingham County District Attorney Jason Ramey decided not to release the names of the dead or the injured victim out of concern for the safety of their families and the survivor.
Asked Friday if the shootings were a “revenge crime” related to rival motorcycle gangs, Page said he could not discuss the ongoing investigation. He further declined to discuss whether investigators are seeking other suspects in the crime, such as a possible passenger in Cox’s truck.
The riders, traveling on two motorcycles, were shot Monday afternoon around 4:45 p.m. as they headed northbound along the U.S. 29 bypass between Barnes Street and N.C. 14, officials said.
RCSO investigators said the deadly gunfire came from a red Dodge dually pickup. A dually is a dual rear-wheel truck. Page said on Tuesday that the truck was recovered at the time of Cox’s arrest in Kentucky.
“This type of crime is horrific. It’s not something we see here in Rockingham County. In fact, in my more than 30-year career in law enforcement in this county, I don’t think I’ve seen anything like it,’’ Page said in a Tuesday email.
“Our team at the Sheriff’s Office is working hard to identify the shooter(s) and bring them to justice. At this point in the investigation, we do not believe this was a random act. My top priority is and always will be protecting our citizens and keeping them safe.’’
Motorists alerted authorities that two victims were lying along the the highway with calls to 911 at around 4:45 p.m. on Monday.
Deputies and other first responders found a third victim shortly after arriving on the scene, RCSO officials said.
A caller to 911 can be heard describing a woman who told him she’d been shot. He said he’d found the woman near Exit 153 on U.S. 29.
“She’s yelling, ‘Help Me.’ She says he’s been shot. That’s what she just yelled when I pulled up and said, ‘Are you OK?,’’’ a motorist witness told a 911 operator shortly after 4:30 p.m.
“I thought I seen her motorcycle fly off into the woods,’’ the witness told the operator.
The northbound lane of U.S. 29 was closed from the Barnes Street intersection to N.C. 14 for nearly seven hours Monday as investigators combed the crime scene. The road was reopened Tuesday.
Anyone with information should call 911, the sheriff’s office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 336-349-9683.