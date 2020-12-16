UPDATED: COVID-19 claims five in Rock since Friday, vaccine rollout underway

The system will follow CDC and state health guidelines and offer vaccines to staff in areas of highest risk first, Barnhardt said.

"As we get additional doses, we'll expand that,'' she said. As for deep freeze storage for the vaccine, Barnhardt said UNC Health is well-equipped to keep vials at subzero temps.

"Thanks to quick planning, we have adequate storage for the vaccines across all UNC Health hospitals."

At Cone Health hospitals, which include Reidsville's Annie Penn Hospital, administrators expect to receive some vaccine doses during this first week of rollout, Doug Allred, spokesman for the health care network, said in a recent email. Cone Health employs about 10,650 people across Triad area hospitals and clinics.

"Cone Health expects 5,850 doses of the Pfizer vaccine,'' Allred said. "Front line staff most likely to encounter people with COVID-19 will be among the first to be offered the vaccine. This is voluntary. We are asking employees if they want it at this time,'' he said.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Rock tallied recorded 3,739 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, up 173 infected since Friday when the ill numbered 3,566.