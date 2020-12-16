UPDATED: COVID-19 claims five in Rock since Friday, vaccine rollout underway

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified UNC Rockingham Health Care as a Cone Health facility. The hospital is a part of the UNC Health system.
WENTWORTH — Five Rockingham Countians have died from the COVID-19 virus since Friday and the infection rate continues to climb to new more dangerous heights.
On Tuesday, infection rate had ticked up to 10.7% from 10.4% on Friday. Rockingham's current percent positive rate is more than twice what epidemiologists consider safe for a community.
The statewide average rate of infection is even higher at 11.4% as cases and hospitalization rates across North Carolina break pandemic records and cause grave concern among citizens and health care professionals.
Meanwhile, area and local hospitals are readying themselves for the arrival of the first precious doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
"UNC Health hospitals will receive vaccines in the first week of allocation,'' Myla Barnhardt, director of marketing and public relations for UNC Rockingham Health Care, said in a recent email, part of the UNC Health system.
"The system expects to receive 15,000 doses during the first week of availability,'' Barnhardt said, adding that the UNC Health system employs more than 33,000 people.
The system will follow CDC and state health guidelines and offer vaccines to staff in areas of highest risk first, Barnhardt said.
"As we get additional doses, we'll expand that,'' she said. As for deep freeze storage for the vaccine, Barnhardt said UNC Health is well-equipped to keep vials at subzero temps.
"Thanks to quick planning, we have adequate storage for the vaccines across all UNC Health hospitals."
At Cone Health hospitals, which include Reidsville's Annie Penn Hospital, administrators expect to receive some vaccine doses during this first week of rollout, Doug Allred, spokesman for the health care network, said in a recent email. Cone Health employs about 10,650 people across Triad area hospitals and clinics.
"Cone Health expects 5,850 doses of the Pfizer vaccine,'' Allred said. "Front line staff most likely to encounter people with COVID-19 will be among the first to be offered the vaccine. This is voluntary. We are asking employees if they want it at this time,'' he said.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Rock tallied recorded 3,739 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, up 173 infected since Friday when the ill numbered 3,566.
Since Dec. 4, 531 people have been newly diagnosed with the highly contagious novel coronavirus here. That's a 16.5% hike in infections.
Rockingham now counts 45 victims of the virus. Details about the ages and pre-virus health status of the most recent victims was not immediately available.
And the state counted 441, 365 COVID-19 infections since the start of the global health crisis. The state death toll stood at 5,855 on Tuesday.
Neighbors in surrounding counties also continued to struggle this week with high infection rates with Caswell's percent positive factor at 11%, Stokes at 9% and Surry at 11.2%.
A percent positive rate means that of all individuals tested, a certain percentage test positive for the novel coronavirus. The measure helps public health officials and infectious disease experts deduce how widely infection may actually have spread.
Experts estimate that for every positive case diagnosed, there may be at least 100 more undiagnosed or asymptomatic infected individuals in a community.
Of the county's total cases, 1,582 have recovered, while 2,059 are recuperating at home, county statistics show.
Data show 2,099 of the patients are age 40 and above, while the balance of patients are below.
Thus far, the county has performed 46,616 tests.
With the Christmas holidays about a week away, local health officials recommend citizens refer to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services for tips provided at this link: https://files.nc.gov/covid/documents/guidance/NCDHHS-Interim-Guidance-for-Winter-Holidays.pdf
County residents should hurry to get flu shots to prevent co-infection of flu and COVID-19, doctors advise.
Health officials further urge the public to download a public health phone app: SlowCOVIDNC. The app can alert you if you have been exposed to an individual who has tested positive.
Find more information at www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org.
