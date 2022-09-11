UPDATED: Reidsville shooting leaves 5th-grader dead, another juvenile charged with murder

REIDSVILLE — Police are investigating a shooting Thursday night that left a little girl dead and another juvenile charged with first-degree murder.

Rockingham County Schools announced in a Friday news release that the victim was a 5th grade student from South End Elementary School here.

The male juvenile charged in the crime is not affiliated with the school or enrolled in Rockingham County Schools, an RCS spokesman said in the release.

“We ask the public to keep the victim’s family along with the students, teachers and staff affected by this senseless tragedy in their thoughts and prayers,’’ the release said.

In response to the tragedy, the school system activated its crisis support team on Thursday night, and its members worked with school staff to share the news with other students on Friday and to provide counseling and support. The crisis team will be available to students and staff into next week, the release said.

The school system is also working with the Reidsville Police Department as they investigate the crime, the release said.

Officers responded about 8:30 p.m. to Circle Drive for a report of a shooting and found the young girl injured, police said in a news release. She was taken to an area hospital where she later died, police said.

Police consulted with the Rockingham County District Attorney’s Office before charging the juvenile, according to the release.

Police are not releasing the names of the victim and suspect due to their ages.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Lingle at 336-347-2338, or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.