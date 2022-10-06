UPDATED: Reidsville water service restored, but boil-water advisory extended until Friday at noon

REIDSVILLE — Water service was restored here on Thursday by about 11 a.m., but residents were asked to remain under a boil water order until noon on Friday when water sample test results will provide conclusive evidence the water is free of microbes, city officials said in a news release.

Residents of the city of 14,000 have been asked to boil water since a contractor on Wednesday damaged a 24-inch water main, threatening the water supply's integrity, officials said in the release.

"Public Services crews worked through the early morning hours to make the needed repairs,'' city spokesman Judy Yarbrough said in the release. "There have been very few reports of brown water; however ... based on state guidelines, staff have taken required water samples, which will be incubated for 24 hours and then analyzed,'' Yarbrough said.

An independent contractor boring in a construction area damaged the water main, which sends water from the water treatment plant to the city, officials said in a release.

The situation forced the Thursday closure of South End Elementary, Williamsburg Elementary, Monroeton Elementary, Booker T. Washington Learning Center, Reidsville Middle School, and Reidsville High School, Rockingham County Schools said on Twitter. School athletic contests are not canceled.

The makeup date for students will be October 31, the district said.

The fire department and public works crews flushed lines across the city and to bring clean water back to the city's taps.

The Boil Water Advisory means consumers should boil all water used for human consumption or use bottled water. This would include drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and in food preparation. Vigorous boiling of water for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.