UPDATED: Rockingham County Board of Education Votes 4-3 to Fire Superintendent Shotwell

McKinney of Eden, also a Republican, was elected to the board's District 3 seat in November.

A couple of minutes after the vote, Shotwell told the board he was glad that his son was in the meeting audience to witness his dismissal.

"And I wanted my son ... to make sure he saw the people who did this to me. Merry Christmas,'' Shotwell said.

"I just simply want to say that the Rockingham County Schools (are) the best school system that I could ever ask to work for. I’d like to thank Ms. McKinney, Ms. Rakestraw and Ms. McMichael for always being straight up. If you disagreed with me, you would always call me and tell me,'' Shotwell said.

"And this is OK. You know, God has a plan for all of us, and so I’m looking forward to the opportunity for what’s coming up next.''

The superintendent has consistently met resistance over the past 14 months from Huss, Isley and Wyatt about funding for equity training for teachers and staff of the system that employs 2,100 and serves 11,300 students.

Huss and Isley have been vocal opponents of equity training funding, moving to block it.