UPDATED: Rockingham County Board of Education Votes 4-3 to Fire Superintendent Shotwell

WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Board of Education voted 4-3 after a closed session Monday night to fire Rodney Shotwell, longtime superintendent for the 25-school district and a former North Carolina Superintendent of the Year.
By Wednesday night, nearly 1,000 Rockingham County parents and community members had signed an online petition calling for Shotwell's reinstatement. And leaders of the county's NAACP announced a Friday press conference at which they are expected to denounce the board's discharge of Shotwell.
The board gave Shotwell, who has overseen the district's $130 million budget and piloted a hybrid system through the pandemic, 90 days' notice, but no reason for his dismissal during the open session of Monday night's meeting, a video recording of the meeting showed.
It remains unclear how the board will reconcile Shotwell's contract, which extends to June 30, 2022.
Board members Doug Isley, Brent Huss, Bob Wyatt and newly-elected Vicky Alston voted to oust Shotwell, who has led the school system since 2006.
The night marked Alston's first meeting as a board member. A Republican from Reidsville, Alston was elected to the board's District 1 seat in November and serves as the governing body's vice-chairman.
Board chair Kimberly McMichael and members Paula Rakestraw and newly-seated Vickie McKinney voted against the termination during the regular monthly board meeting held in the auditorium of Rockingham County High School.
McKinney of Eden, also a Republican, was elected to the board's District 3 seat in November.
A couple of minutes after the vote, Shotwell told the board he was glad that his son was in the meeting audience to witness his dismissal.
"And I wanted my son ... to make sure he saw the people who did this to me. Merry Christmas,'' Shotwell said.
"I just simply want to say that the Rockingham County Schools (are) the best school system that I could ever ask to work for. I’d like to thank Ms. McKinney, Ms. Rakestraw and Ms. McMichael for always being straight up. If you disagreed with me, you would always call me and tell me,'' Shotwell said.
"And this is OK. You know, God has a plan for all of us, and so I’m looking forward to the opportunity for what’s coming up next.''
The superintendent has consistently met resistance over the past 14 months from Huss, Isley and Wyatt about funding for equity training for teachers and staff of the system that employs 2,100 and serves 11,300 students.
Huss and Isley have been vocal opponents of equity training funding, moving to block it.
Their stance prompted community advocates, including clergy, educators and NAACP representatives, to attend board meetings last year to argue for the training they say is vital.
Proponents point out that Rockingham County public schools serve students from diverse backgrounds in the county of 91,000, where 18% of the population is Black and 6% is Hispanic.
The rural county, with a poverty rate of 20.4%, educates thousands of low-income students from at-risk backgrounds.
The county needs Shotwell to continue leading, and parents, staff and students need an explanation for Shotwell's firing, said the petition, generated on change.org website and circulated on Facebook.
The petition further posited that firing Shotwell means losing money along with talent.
"This county cannot afford to throw thousands of dollars away to buy out Dr. Shotwell’s contract. We could hire 5 new teachers and 7 new assistants with that amount of money. The Rockingham (County) Board received no input from this community and gave no reason to why they fired him ... The people from Rockingham County deserve to know the reason for their decision,'' said the petition, titled "Bring Dr. Shotwell back!''
The exact sum the county would owe Shotwell in order to honor the contract was not immediately available.
Before coming to Rockingham County, Shotwell served as superintendent of the Macon County school system for five years where he oversaw a $23 million renovation to existing buildings and construction of two new schools.
This is a developing story. Visit RockinghamNow online and on Facebook for updates.
