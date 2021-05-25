UPDATED: Two motorcyclists dead, one wounded by gunshots fired from pickup along U.S. 29 bypass in Reidsville

REIDSVILLE — Two motorcyclists were shot to death and a third was injured Monday afternoon as they rode northbound along the U.S. 29 bypass between Barnes Street and N.C. 14.

Investigators with the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office say they believe the shots were fired from a red Dodge Dually pickup, Lt. Kevin Suthard, spokesman for the RCSO, said in a news release.

"We are unable to say for sure if this was a random or targeted act,'' Suthard said Tuesday morning.

Motorists alerted authorities at around 4:45 p.m. that two victims were lying along the roadway, Suthard said in the release Monday night.

Deputies and other first responders located a third victim shortly after arriving on the scene, the release said.

The three victims were traveling on two motorcycles, sheriff's officials said. The RCSO was trying to notify families of the victims Monday night and did not release their names.

The RCSO did not provide information about the condition of the surviving victim nor where the individual is being treated.