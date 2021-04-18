MADISON – A new $2.2 million construction project will link the municipal water systems of Madison and Mayodan and provide water for anticipated expansion in the area.

The interconnection project, funded by a grant from the North Carolina Office of Budget & Management, is expected to help both the towns as they plan toward the future, municipal and county officials said.

“It’s for growth,” said Bill Lester, engineer for the project that’s being overseen by Rockingham County’s Department of Public Utilities. “It’ll help everyone.”

The effort involves the laying of 12-inch pipes for 4.7 miles along a span that stretches parallel to U.S. 220 south to its junction with N.C. 704.

The towns of Madison and Mayodan will both serve customers connecting to the new water lines. Mayodan will provide water to those north of the Dan River, while Madison will serve those to the south.

Lester said the contract for the work stipulates the project must be completed by Nov. 1. And with the work well ahead of schedule, Lester said he anticipates being done by early summer.