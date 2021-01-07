 Skip to main content
Vaccination Plan Begins in Rockingham ; 75 and older get shots starting Tuesday
UNC Rock

Dr. Bertrand Fote of UNC Rockingham Healthcare, receives the first of hospital's initial 50 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 22.

 Courtesy of UNC Rockingham Health Care

Beginning Tuesday, Rockingham County Public Health will begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine to the public in phases.

The health department will follow guidelines published by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The department will begin the  first phase of public innoculations, also known as Phase 1b, for individuals 75 and older on Tuesday.

Below are the planned dates and locations of free vaccination clinics for Rockingham County residents age 75 and older.

Vaccines will be administered at the Rockingham County Governmental Center's Health and Human Services Entrance at 411 N.C. Highway 65 in Wentworth on the following dates:

 Jan. 12:  10 a.m to 2 p.m.

Jan. 14: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jan. 19: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jan. 21: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Vaccination Details

• All citizens receiving a vaccine must complete a COVID-19 consent form. To lessen your wait time, find the form online at: www.rockinghamcountypublichealth.org. Print and complete ahead of time. Or you may pick up a paper copy at the Governmental Center Check-In Booth at 371 N.C. Highway 65 in Wentworth or at any public library branch.

• After your vaccination, you will be required to wait for 15 minutes for observation by health officials. Designated parking spaces will be provided.

 The January dates are only the beginning of the vaccination schedule, the health department said in a Thursday news release. The agency will supply future schedules and locations through the Rockingham County Division of Public Health’s COVID-19 Hotline at 336-342-840, media outlets, and through the county’s websites: www.co.rockingham.nc.us and www.rockinghamcountypublichealth.org. Citizens may also contact the Department of Health and Human Services at 336-342-8140 for more information.

