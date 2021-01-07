Vaccination Plan Begins in Rockingham ; 75 and older get shots starting Tuesday

Beginning Tuesday, Rockingham County Public Health will begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine to the public in phases.

The health department will follow guidelines published by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The department will begin the first phase of public innoculations, also known as Phase 1b, for individuals 75 and older on Tuesday.

Below are the planned dates and locations of free vaccination clinics for Rockingham County residents age 75 and older.

Vaccines will be administered at the Rockingham County Governmental Center's Health and Human Services Entrance at 411 N.C. Highway 65 in Wentworth on the following dates:

Jan. 12: 10 a.m to 2 p.m.

Jan. 14: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jan. 19: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jan. 21: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Vaccination Details