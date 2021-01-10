Vaccinations begin for 75 and up, but infections skyrocket with 13.4% positive rate

How will you know when it's your turn to be vaccinated?

Wright said the RCDHHS will alert the community about when various populations are scheduled to receive the vaccine through the media, on social media and the county's CODE RED emergency alert system. To register for CODE RED alerts, visit: https://public.coderedweb.com/cne/en-US/BFFE135A8D6B

Where will vaccines be administered?

The health department will issue specific instructions about where people are to report for their shots during each phase. The agency will take care to observe social distancing rules and may eventually use a large outdoor tented facility at the Old Wentworth School parking lot for one vaccination hub, Wright said.

As more vaccine doses become available, the county health department will likely open satellite vaccination locations across the county for convenience.

Citizens will receive a total of two shots, spread out over nearly four weeks, so the effort will require two visits to an inoculation center.