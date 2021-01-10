Vaccinations begin for 75 and up, but infections skyrocket with 13.4% positive rate

WENTWORTH — As some Rockingham Countians receive their first dose of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, the county sees infection and hospitalization rates skyrocket to all-time highs.
On Friday, the percent positive rate for the rural county of about 91,000 stood at 13.4%, which means that of all individuals tested for the virus, that percentage are positive.
A community is considered safe when the percent positive rate is at 5% or less, experts say.
On Friday, 4,962 cases had been recorded since the start of the pandemic, showing a jump of 350 cases since Jan. 2 when they numbered 4,612.
On Tuesday, Rock had 4,724 lab-confirmed positive illnesses and counted four people who were presumed to be positive. Three days later, the figure had grown by 238, translating to 79 new cases a day.
Meanwhile, 78 residents of the county remained hospitalized Friday while 3,179 were at home recovering and under quarantine. Another 1,638 patients had recovered from the highly infectious virus, according to county health records.
Until the community reaches herd immunity — when 75-80% of citizens are vaccinated or have antibodies to COVID-19, it is critical that citizens follow public health guidelines for social distancing and wearing masks, said Trey Wright, county public health director.
He urges everyone to take the vaccine to help themselves and their community and emphasized that even those who survive the virus may be plagued with longterm chronic health problems as a result.
"This vaccine could take us back to those pre-covid behaviors,'' Wright said of happier times of socializing. "Personally, I cannot even go to the doctor with my wife to hear our first child’s heartbeat because of this pandemic. I will not get that moment back. But, if this vaccine can help others with such moments, it is well worth it.''
While 12 individuals have died in the county from COVID-19 in recent weeks, no deaths have been reported this week. So far, 62 people have succumbed to the disease.
Vaccinations begin in Rockingham for those 75 and older
Beginning Tuesday, Rockingham County Public Health will begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine to the public in phases.
The health department will follow guidelines published by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The department will begin the first phase of public innoculations, also known as Phase 1b, for individuals 75 and older on Tuesday.
Planned dates and locations of free vaccination clinics for Rockingham County residents age 75 and older
Vaccines will be administered at the Rockingham County Governmental Center's Health and Human Services Entrance at 411 N.C. Highway 65 in Wentworth on the following dates:
Jan. 12: 10 a.m to 2 p.m.
Jan. 14: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Jan. 19: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Jan. 21: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Vaccination details
• All citizens receiving a vaccine must complete a COVID-19 consent form. To lessen your wait time, find the form online at: www.rockinghamcountypublichealth.org. Print and complete ahead of time. Or you may pick up a paper copy at the Governmental Center Check-In Booth at 371 N.C. Highway 65 in Wentworth or at any public library branch.
• After your vaccination, you will be required to wait for 15 minutes for observation by health officials. Designated parking spaces will be provided.
The January dates are only the beginning of the vaccination schedule, the health department said in a Thursday news release. The agency will supply future schedules and locations through the Rockingham County Division of Public Health’s COVID-19 Hotline at 336-342-840, media outlets, and through the county’s websites: www.co.rockingham.nc.us and www.rockinghamcountypublichealth.org. Citizens may also contact the Department of Health and Human Services at 336-342-8140 for more information.
How will you know when it's your turn to be vaccinated?
Where will vaccines be administered?
Health officials strongly advise residents to get flu shots promptly to prevent co-infection of flu and COVID-19.
Public health experts urge citizens to download a public health phone app: SlowCOVIDNC. The app can alert you if you have been exposed to an individual who has tested positive.
Find more information at www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org.
Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.