Vaccinations for 75 and up continue; nearly 300 diagnosed with COVID-19 over weekend

WENTWORTH — Hundreds of cars were lined up several hours before the Rockingham County Health Department uncapped the first vaccine needle for Phase B Group 1 category Tuesday morning.

According to state and federal guidelines, the health department rolled out vaccines for those 75 and older in the first of four January free drive-through clinics outside their offices here in the county's Governmental Center. At least 400 doses of the two-dose COVID-19 vaccine were due to be distributed on Tuesday, according to county health officials.

The vaccine couldn't become available at a more critical time for the county as infection rates on Monday and Tuesday hit all-time highs of nearly 15%.

Over the weekend 283 new patients were added to the COVID-19 sick list for the county, and a 63rd individual died from complications of the novel coronavirus.

Local doctors voiced alarm as hospitals in the state and region came closer and closer to reaching their capacity. Since last month, hospitalizations in Rockingham have ballooned from an average of around 55 to 83 on Monday.

Meanwhile, UNC Rockingham Health Care in Eden, affiliated with the UNC Physicians Network, announced this week it is also offering COVID-19 vaccines to the Phase 1B Group 1, which includes those 75 and up.