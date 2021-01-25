Vaccine Shortage Pauses UNC Rockingham Vaccine Clinic

EDEN — UNC Rockingham Healthcare announced today that it will not receive any COVID-19 vaccine from North Carolina state health officials for the week of January 25-29.

The Eden COVID-19 vaccination clinic is one of 15 clinics across the state operated by UNC Physicians Network. UNC Health system received less than half of the allocation that was anticipated for use in clinics across the state this week. The Eden clinic had requested about 450 vaccines, but received none. The state is, however, providing vaccines for all second-shot appointments.

The Eden clinic has not had to cancel or postpone any appointments because it makes appointments each week based on supply received from the state.

Since opening on January 11, the Eden UNC Physicians Network vaccine clinic has provided vaccines to more than 550 community members. Currently those eligible to receive the vaccine include healthcare workers who are directly or indirectly exposed to patients, residents and staff at long term care facilities and people age 65 and older.

According to UNC Rockingham Health Care’s Director of Pharmacy Jane Younts, all vials of available vaccine have been administered, which was a criteria for receiving more vaccine from the state.