Vaughan, Alston, other NC leaders meet with Biden officials to talk policy issues

WASHINGTON — The White House, as part of a new effort to show local governments what it can do for their communities, hosted North Carolina officials to highlight funding opportunities and hear firsthand how coronavirus relief, infrastructure dollars and other policies are faring locally.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan and Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston were part of a statewide delegation that included more than 50 other North Carolina officials, including U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, state lawmakers as well as the mayors of Charlotte, Wilmington, Fayetteville and Winston-Salem among others.

“One thing that is really apparent is that no matter how large or small your city or town is, we all share the same concerns — primarily affordable housing, public safety and infrastructure,” Vaughan said. “And they’ve really given us some good direction about where to look for additional help.”

The event Thursday reflected an expansion of the use of the White House campus as pandemic restrictions have eased. It’s also part of a larger initiative to host municipal, county and state officials on a weekly basis from all 50 states — the inaugural group was from Ohio — coinciding with campaigning for November’s midterm elections as the White House tries to energize Democratic voters.

“We’re entering into a phase of our administration when we can do more in terms of convening at the White House,” said Julie Rodriguez, the director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. “It’s incredibly inspiring for us to get more proximate to the impact we’re having on Americans’ everyday lives.”

One of the key messages for the visit by North Carolina officials is the recovery in manufacturing. Steady hiring since the middle of last year has brought the U.S. manufacturing jobs total to 12.8 million — the most since late 2008 as the financial crisis triggered more than two million layoffs in the sector.

Officials discussed with the group plans by Wolfspeed to invest $5 billion in building a silicon chip factory that is forecast to create an estimated 1,800 jobs in the state.

Thursday’s half-day event included Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan, who’s from North Carolina. Rodriguez and Keisha Lance Bottoms, a former Atlanta mayor who is now a White House senior adviser, also talked to the group.

Just as administration officials want to hear local stories, they also want to emphasize the possible opportunities that local governments might have because of the bipartisan infrastructure law, the incentives for developing computer chips and scientific research and the recent package to encourage climate-friendly energy sources and limit prescription drug prices.

As part of the day’s events, the White House connected some of those officials with regional media outlets in a sign that they’re trying to bring the message to the wider public. That will be crucial in terms of political messaging. Republicans seeking control of the House and Senate have blamed high inflation on Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, while the administration say the prices are a byproduct of global events such as the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.