Vested Officer Elo: RPD's K9 to receive body armor

REIDSVILLE — As the rate of police dog deaths by gunfire rises nationwide, the Reidsville Police Department has new protection for its beloved K9 officer Elo.

The hard-working Elo, who is trained to assist officers with identifying drugs and other contraband, will soon receive a custom bulletproof, stab-protective vest as a donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The nonprofit organization, based in East Taunton, Mass., distributes such protection to hundreds of the nation’s 30,000 police dogs each year.

Valued at $1,744-$2,283, Elo’s vest weighs about five pounds and is sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg, Ill., and features the embroidered sentiment: “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always”. Delivery is expected by fall, according to a news release from the RPD.

The gift comes as law enforcement sees a nationwide uptick in gun-related deaths of police dogs.

Since January, 14 police dogs have been killed in the line of duty, mostly from gunfire, according to the nonprofit Officer Down Memorial Page, a compilation of law enforcement deaths based in Fairfax, Va.

In 2021, 21 police dogs died and 2019 marked the deaths of 28 dogs, ODMP records showed.

By contrast, in 2001, just six K9 officers died, according to ODMP.

Established in 2009, Vested Interest has provided 4,713 body armor vests to other lucky four-legged force members across the nation. The protective gear is valued at about $6.9 million, according to the nonprofit, and made possible by private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

A single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest.

For more information, call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., or visit: www.vik9s.org.