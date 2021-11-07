Veterans Day event speaker recalls morning of 9/11 at Pentagon

Clark had arrived at work and was getting ready to settle in, but the first hijacked plane had just hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Several staff members were watching the news on a large television in his boss’s office.

As they watched, Clark said to another person, “This doesn’t look like an accident and they showed the second plane” hitting the second tower.

“I said to myself, ‘this is going to shape up to be an interesting day’ just as another officer came running up and said a bomb has just gone off at the Pentagon.”

Five years later, while serving under Inspector General Lt. Gen. Stanley Green, Clark retired from the Army with 28 years of service.

The son of Jim and Ann Clark, James was born at the naval hospital in Quantico, Va., where his father was in the Marine Corps.

His family later moved to Greensboro, where his father worked for Federal Home Bank. They moved to Georgia in 1972 when the bank operations were transferred to Atlanta.

Clark graduated in 1976 from McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Ga., and four years later from Georgia’s Kennesaw State University with a bachelor of arts degree in business administration.