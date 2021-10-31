Veteran's parade and mural unveiling highlights for Madison celebration

MADISON
Veterans will be honored at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 6 as they participate in a parade that will culminate at the Town Clock where they will hear from the town’s longtime Mayor David Myers, a man who flew 110 combat missions during his illustrious military career.
Veterans are asked to decorate their cars and wear their uniforms and hats for the parade which will line up at 11 a.m. at Beulah Baptist Church at 105 Wall Street here, said Mary D. Martin event organizer.
After the program, veterans and their families will be treated to lunch by Madison’s Apple House Catering at Ray Funeral Home. The funeral home will also debut its new memorial park on the side lawn and unveil a mural by Mayodan artist Ashley Hickok that pays tribute to fighting men and women.
The McMichael High School Air Force ROTC Color Guard will participate in the parade and present colors at the opening ceremony at the historic clock. Reidsville’s Adam Wiles will sing “The Star Spangled Banner.”
Citizens are invited to come out and line the streets along the parade route. They will have plenty of flags to wave and posters made by Rockingham County Schools wave flags and hold posters created by students in the Rockingham County School and art students at Rockingham Community College.
Myers, who spent 32 years in the U.S. Marines, is a Mayodan native who returned to Rockingham County in 2012 as a full colonel.
“I had been all over the world and just wanted to come back home,” Myers said during a recent interview. Myers bought a house in Madison, ran for mayor in 2013, was elected and has served in the role ever since.
“Over 50 percent of my life has been in service to others,” Myers said.
The son of the late Herbert C. Myers, the mayor graduated in1977 from Madison-Mayodan High School. He attended Western Carolina University where he earned a bachelor of science degree in industrial technology in 1981.
While in college, Myers was in the Air Force Reserve. After graduating, he applied to the U.S. Marine Corps’ Officers Candidate School and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in April of 1982.
Among the highlights of his career: serving as an 18th squadron commander; commanding officer for the Marine Corps Air Station in Miramar, Calif.; deputy commander for Marine Corps Installations West in California; and deputy commander for Expeditionary Warfare Training Group at Naval Amphibious Base, Coronado Island, Calif.
Although he started out as a ground officer, Myers was selected for pilot training and received his wings in April 1986.
Since then, he has flown various aircraft, along with fighter jets, accumulating over 4,000 hours of flying, including 110 aerial combat missions during Desert Shield, Desert Storm, and in Afghanistan where he was the commanding officer of his fighter squadron during Operation Enduring Freedom. He also saw combat in 1983 in Granada.
Later, he fought in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom I (OIFI), and returned for OIF II.
After 9/11, Myers deployed his squadron to Beni Suef, Egypt and then to Manas Air Base, Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF) where the squadron flew 970 combat missions in support of Joint Task Force-86 and Joint/Multi-National Special Forces ground operations against Taliban terrorist forces.
During his active duty military service, he was assigned various tours of ground and air duties that spanned peace, multiple combat tours, and the Cold War.
His personal decorations include the Legion of Merit Gold Star 2d Award, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal with Strike/Flight numeral 10, Navy Commendation Medal with Gold Star and Combat “V,” Navy Achievement Medal with Gold Star, Combat Action Ribbon, Presidential Unit Commendation, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with Combat “V,” as well as numerous campaign medals and units awards.
In April of 2020, North Carolina Sen. Phil Berger appointed Myers to the state’s Military Affairs Commission.
“I love doing that,” Myers said, noting “I spend a lot of time with that commission. We work to advance the military in North Carolina, helping our veterans and their families and the services that are based here.”
He also is a member of the Annie Penn Foundation Board of Directors and the Fountain of Youth Ministry in Madison.
After being asked to run for county commissioner, Myers said he plans to file for that position in December, and will run in 2022.
“I have had command at all times in the military. It is never your command and you are always preparing it for the next commander,’’ he said. “I think the timing now is that I step away from this (mayoral position) and hopefully bring more focus and attention to this side of the county.”
For more information about the parade and veteran’s program, call Mary D. Martin at 336-791-3054.