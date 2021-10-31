Veteran's parade and mural unveiling highlights for Madison celebration

“I had been all over the world and just wanted to come back home,” Myers said during a recent interview. Myers bought a house in Madison, ran for mayor in 2013, was elected and has served in the role ever since.

“Over 50 percent of my life has been in service to others,” Myers said.

The son of the late Herbert C. Myers, the mayor graduated in1977 from Madison-Mayodan High School. He attended Western Carolina University where he earned a bachelor of science degree in industrial technology in 1981.

While in college, Myers was in the Air Force Reserve. After graduating, he applied to the U.S. Marine Corps’ Officers Candidate School and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in April of 1982.

Among the highlights of his career: serving as an 18th squadron commander; commanding officer for the Marine Corps Air Station in Miramar, Calif.; deputy commander for Marine Corps Installations West in California; and deputy commander for Expeditionary Warfare Training Group at Naval Amphibious Base, Coronado Island, Calif.

Although he started out as a ground officer, Myers was selected for pilot training and received his wings in April 1986.