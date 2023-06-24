EDEN — Vice-narcotics detectives for the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Eden man on drug charges after a high-speed vehicle chase and foot pursuit June 9.

While investigating that day, detectives saw Purvis Dion Newkirk, 50, of 176 Westfield Road driving at a high speed on Dishmon Loop and attempted to stop him. After a brief car chase, Newkirk pulled off the road and fled on foot along Maryland Avenue.

Detectives found approximately eight pounds of marijuana, a firearm, and cash in Newkirk’s white Audi SUV, contraband with an estimated street value of roughly $12,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

Newkirk was apprehended and charged with felony fleeing to elude, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, and maintaining a vehicle for selling drugs.

He was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility on a $15,000 secured bond.

The investigation of Newkirk is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Anyone with information on illegal drug sales in Rockingham County is urged to call the Rockingham County CrimeStoppers Hotline at 336-349-9683. All callers remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to arrests.