Vietnam Traveling Wall returns to Eden for tribute to veterans

EDEN — The return of the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall to Eden will be the focal point of a weekend of activities honoring Vietnam Veterans and other war heroes, according to David Turner, Commander of American Legion Post 254.

The post is coordinating the wall under the sponsorship of the City of Eden.

Although activities surrounding the wall begin on Wednesday and continue through the closure of the wall at 3 p.m. on Oct. 17, the highlight of the weekend will be the Heritage & Heroes: A Celebration of Our Nation event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Freedom Park in Eden. They will be in the ballfield parking lot across from wall. This event is sponsored by Armor Express, said Eden’s Marketing and Special Events Manager Cindy Adams.

Headlining the program will be the All American 82nd Airborne Division Band from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Adams said. The band will be “Telling the Army Story” in support of soldiers and their families, community and recruiting initiatives and music education programs.

A number of military vehicles and other exhibits will displayed throughout the day. Children can participate in a number of kids’ activities, and visitors can reminisce with veterans at the Veterans Speaker Tents.