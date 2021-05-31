Vietnam War's fearsome legacy leaves scars not only for veterans, but their children as well

There were no big celebrations, like at the end of World War II, when the soldiers came home. Vietnam vets got protests.

“I cannot even fathom the toll it would take on these young men who served their country,” Bryan Minish said, “to also see the things they saw and lose friends that became family, and have the strongest of bonds fighting for each other and their country, to come home to that as well.”

James Minish once hitchhiked along Interstate 40 to the VA Hospital in Durham for help. Nothing helped, at first. He admitted to punching the walls at home.

Later, as part of a vet support group, he met Dane Hill, a Yale graduate who had served with Special Forces and was editorial page editor at the Winston-Salem Journal.

“Don’t you ever think about the ones you saved?” Hill asked him one day.

James Minish had not.

“He got our dad’s mind off of thinking about the guys that he couldn’t save and thinking about the ones he did help save,” Jamie Minish said. “I believe this was the catalyst that got him in a more positive direction.”

Hill later committed suicide, which also affected their dad.