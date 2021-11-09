Virginia GOP wins should signal to North Carolina Democrats: Brace yourself

The results of Virginia’s gubernatorial race Tuesday paint an ominous picture for Democrats in North Carolina, where a U.S. Senate race could tip the balance of power in Washington next year.

Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin’s victory in a blue state that former President Donald Trump lost twice is a reminder that what happens in the midterm elections next year, both in North Carolina and across the country, could threaten President Joe Biden’s agenda. Or strengthen it.

If Republicans in the purple state of North Carolina succeed as Youngkin did and hold onto control of both U.S. Senate seats, the party will be one step closer to taking back control of the chamber and stalling the progress Biden wants to make before the end of his term. One of those two seats is up for grabs in 2022, replacing the retiring Republican U.S. Sen. Richard Burr.

Republican gains would not be entirely surprising, as midterm elections tend to tilt the balance of power away from the president’s party. That’s exactly what happened in 2018, when Democrats, fueled by frustration with former President Donald Trump, broke Republicans’ supermajority in North Carolina’s state legislature and took back control of the U.S. House.