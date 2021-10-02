Virtual Women’s Only 5K Walk & Run underway

GREENSBORO — Women can still join the effort to help others find breast cancer and support those who have it by participating in Cone Health's Women's Only 5K Walk & Run.

While the virtual event has already begun, registration is still open and participants are welcome to join in the course through Oct. 2. Find registration information at womensonly5K.com.

The $40 registration fee ($10 for girls 6 and younger, $20 for support shirts) benefits the Mammography Scholarship Fund and the Cone Health Alight Program.

The Mammography Scholarship Fund provides screening mammograms to women who are uninsured or can’t pay for the screening. The Alight Program helps meet the everyday needs of breast cancer patients in treatment, such as financial assistance, educational materials, peer mentoring and support groups.

The money raised in this event supports local patients in need of a mammogram or breast cancer services. One recipient shared: “I can never thank this program enough. I am still alive and surviving this breast cancer. Thank you very much, to all of you.”