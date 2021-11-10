Virtuous Women in Sisterhood to raise funds, awareness about domestic violence

Virtuous Women in Sisterhood will hold a Break the Silence Domestic Violence Fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 20 at 490K-Fork Road in Madison.

Portia Shipman, the founder of the Sherri Denise Jackson Foundation, is the special guest.

There will be raffles, food and fun.

VWISH’s mission is to teach women to take action in their lives, within their families and in their communities.

The nonprofit has domestic violence education and prevention workshops planned for 2022. They will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 13, Feb. 17, March 17, April 21, May 19 and June 16 over Zoom.

For information, call 336-986-2757 or email kw@vwish.info. Also, visit www.vwish.info.