Visitation expanded at UNC Rockingham Health Care

EDEN— UNC Rockingham Health Care eased visitor restrictions on Monday with new pandemic guidelines, officials said.
“We’ve thankfully seen our COVID cases significantly decline,” said UNC Rock's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Candace Bradley in a news release. And with cases diminishing, she feels it is safe to allow more access to visitors.
Visitation guidelines:
• Visiting hours: 9 a.m. -9 p.m.
• One designated visitor per patient in most inpatient and outpatient areas.
• Non-COVID-19 patients may have up to four designated visitors, one at a time.
• Visitation to COVID-19 patients will be explained by the patient’s care team.
• Emergency Department patients may have one companion after they have been placed in a private exam room.
• Pediatric inpatient areas may have two visitors (one visitor must be a parent or legal guardian).
• No visitors under 18.
All visitors must wear masks and practice physical distancing. Visitors still must pass health screening questions upon entry to the hospital, and frequent hand washing is recommended.
The hospital began treating COVID-19 patients early in the pandemic, creating a special unit to safely isolate those patients from others.
“Our staff has done a tremendous job of caring for these patients, often comforting them at their bedsides when family could not be present,” said the hospital's President and CEO Steven Eblin.
“As much as we’ve tried to fill that gap, we know that nothing truly replaces the support of family, and we are pleased to open more access for loved ones to visit patients,” he said in the release.
As more people receive the COVID-19 vaccine and cases continue to decline, additional hospital visitor restrictions could be lifted.
To get a vaccine, please visit your.shot.org. Also, stay vigilant about wearing a mask, washing hands and social distancing, health experts say.
Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.