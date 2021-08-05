Visitation tightened at UNC Rockingham Health Care

EDEN — Amid a steadily rising increase of COVID-19 patients at UNC Rockingham Health Care, more restrictive visitor guidelines will go into effect at 7 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 9.
“The trend in rising numbers of COVID-19 patients in our hospital and in our community is concerning and driving our decision to implement strict visitor guidelines,” said Tammy Needham, chief nursing officer/chief operating officer at UNC Rockingham Health Care.
Under the new guidelines:
* Inpatients will be limited to one designated visitor during their stay.
* No visitors will be allowed in the Emergency Department, except one designated parent or guardian, who may accompany a minor.
* Birthing Center patients may have one designated visitor (labor companion) who may stay from admittance to discharge.
* Visitation to COVID-19 patients will be explained by the patient’s care team.
* No one under 18 will be allowed to visit, and people who are unvaccinated, over 65, pregnant or immunocompromised are discouraged from visiting.
Visiting hours will remain from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and all visitors must continue to wear a hospital-issued mask, pass COVID-19 screening questions upon entry, and practice physical distancing and hand washing.
“We know that the presence of loved ones is important to our patients, but we must balance that benefit with the dangers of this highly transmissible Delta variant,” said Steven E. Eblin, UNC Rockingham's president and CEO.
“The safety of our patients, staff and community will always be our priority,'' Eblin said. "We strongly encourage everyone in our community to get vaccinated in order to save lives and keep people from having to be hospitalized with COVID.”
Patients are encouraged to stay connected with friends and family through phone calls and virtual visits.