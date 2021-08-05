Visitation tightened at UNC Rockingham Health Care

EDEN — Amid a steadily rising increase of COVID-19 patients at UNC Rockingham Health Care, more restrictive visitor guidelines will go into effect at 7 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 9.

“The trend in rising numbers of COVID-19 patients in our hospital and in our community is concerning and driving our decision to implement strict visitor guidelines,” said Tammy Needham, chief nursing officer/chief operating officer at UNC Rockingham Health Care.

Under the new guidelines:

* Inpatients will be limited to one designated visitor during their stay.

* No visitors will be allowed in the Emergency Department, except one designated parent or guardian, who may accompany a minor.

* Birthing Center patients may have one designated visitor (labor companion) who may stay from admittance to discharge.

* Visitation to COVID-19 patients will be explained by the patient’s care team.

* No one under 18 will be allowed to visit, and people who are unvaccinated, over 65, pregnant or immunocompromised are discouraged from visiting.