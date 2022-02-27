Visitor restrictions relaxed at Cone Health hospitals

GREENSBORO — More people can soon visit loved ones at Cone Health hospitals, including Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville, as COVID-19 infections decrease, Cone officials announced Friday.
The changes go into effect at 7 a.m. on Feb. 28 at Annie Penn, Alamance Regional Medical Center, Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital, The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital and Wesley Long Hospital. Masks will still be required at all Cone Health locations, officials said in a news release.
With the lowest rates of COVID-19 in our community since late December, the risk of visitors infecting patients or staff has fallen, one administrator said.
“Our plan is to continually evaluate restrictions based on the level of COVID-19 in our area and the risk to our patients and staff,” said Anne Brown, executive director of patient services, Cone Health.
Visitation of patients is allowed only during hospitals’ specified hours, which are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
New visitation rules
People ages 12 to 18 can visit patients. Those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Two people per day can visit adults in the hospital. The visitors may change each day during the patient’s stay.
Only one person may consistently visit a patient with COVID-19 during the patient’s stay. The visitor must stay in the patient’s room and cannot go to restaurants, gift shops or other areas of the hospital.
Exceptions regarding visitation may be made for patients nearing the end of life. People are encouraged to talk with their patient’s nurse.
There are no changes in policy for visitors to Cone Health Women’s & Children’s Centers, children and adult emergency departments and day surgery and procedure areas of hospitals.
Complete information about visiting Cone Health facilities can be found online at https://www.conehealth.com/visitation.