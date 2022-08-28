Visitor spending in Rockingham County climbed 28% between 2020 and 2021, study shows

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Domestic and international visitors to and within Rockingham County spent $77.9 million in 2021, an increase of 28.4% from 2020, according to state tourism data.

The information came this week from an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, county economic development officials said in a news release.

Study highlights that show the economic impact of tourism for Rockingham County include:

The travel and tourism industry directly employed more than 592 people in Rockingham County.

Tourism in the county generated $20.3 million in payroll.

Visitors to Rockingham generated $6.2 million in local and state tax revenues in 2021, compared to $5.2 million in 2020.

These statistics come from the “Economic Impact of Travel on North Carolina Counties 2021” study, available at partners.visitnc.com/economic-impact-studies.

The data was prepared for Visit North Carolina by Tourism Economics in collaboration with the U.S. Travel Association.

The report also provided visitor spending based on a variety of sectors.

For example, food and beverage spending led Rockingham County at $28.98 million — an increase of 20% from 2020, followed by transportation expenditures of $17.66 million. The number marked a 37% hike from 2020.

Lodging expenditures for the county totaled $15.52 million, a 30% rise from 2020, while recreation spending hit $9.41 million, a major jump of 45% from 2020.

Retail spending grew to $6.30 million, a 21% increase from 2020.

“Rockingham County has experienced a significant rebound in visitor spending from 2020,” said Lindsay Pegg, Tourism Manager for Rockingham County.

“This speaks not only to our abundant natural resources which provide outdoor recreation opportunities and experiences for all, but to our thriving downtown economies, growing number of lodging options — especially Airbnb and VRBOs — and the tenacity of our small businesses who were able to overcome the economic turmoil felt by all in 2020,’’ Pegg said.

“Our local reports show promising data which places Rockingham County on the path to a record breaking 2022.”

By comparison, statewide visitor spending in 2021 rebounded by 44.9 % to reach $28.9 billion.

Following devastating pandemic-related losses of 2020, the total fell just short of the record $29.22 million spent in 2019. Direct tourism employment increased 10.5% to 197,500 workers, state records showed.

Statewide highlights include:

Total spending by domestic and international visitors in North Carolina reached $28.9 billion in 2021, a 44.9% increase over 2020. The figure falls 1% short of the record $29.22 billion spent in 2019.

Visitors spent more than $79 million per day in North Carolina. That added $6.4 million per day to state and local tax revenues (about $3.3 million in state taxes and $3.1 million in local taxes).

North Carolina hosted nearly 45 million visitors in 2021.