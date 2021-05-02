Volunteer with LOT2540 Mission and provide food and service to hungry county residents

MAYODAN — Organizers at LOT 2540 mission in Mayodan need volunteers to serve alongside the staff in the coming weeks.

Duties will include preparing and delivering groceries for those who struggle with food insecurity, and providing transportation to residents of the county with and physical disabilities.

“Your acts of kindness are impacting lives for the good; spiritually, physically and, emotionally,’’ said the mission’s Executive Director Marty Roberts.

To volunteer, click on this link and sign up https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10 c0c4aa4ab2ea7fd0-lot254013. Roberts also invited the public to join LOT2540 in celebrating and by supporting its partnership with Feeding America, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina and Walmart/Sam’s Club. Find out more information through the Fight Hunger, Spark Change campaign website.