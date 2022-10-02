Wake Forest medical school studies daily multivitamin role in limiting cognitive decline

Researchers at Wake Forest University School of Medicine are studying a potential link between taking a daily multivitamin and helping to maintain cognitive health in older adults.

The research, in collaboration with Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, also delves into the potential that a daily multivitamin could prevent or slow cognitive decline.

Research findings were published recently in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Taking a daily supplement "may improve cognition in older adults," researchers determined.

However, they caution that additional studies "are needed to confirm these findings before any health recommendations are made."

In another part of the study, researchers determined that daily use of a cocoa extract supplement does not benefit cognition.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 6.5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, and 1 in 3 seniors die with the disease or another form of dementia.

“There’s an urgent need for safe and affordable interventions to protect cognition against decline in older adults,” Laura Baker, professor of gerontology and geriatric medicine at the Wake Forest medical school, said in a statement.

Baker is co-principal investigator of the trial, along with Mark Espeland, professor of gerontology and geriatric medicine at the Wake Forest medical school.

The Cocoa Supplement and Multivitamin Outcomes Study for the Mind (COSMOS-Mind) is being funded by the National Institute on Aging of the National Institutes of Health.

It is an ancillary study to the COSMOS trial led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital of 21,442 men and women across the U.S.

The COSMOS-Mind study investigated whether taking a daily cocoa extract supplement or a daily multivitamin-mineral supplement reduces the risk of developing heart disease, stroke, cancer and other health outcomes.

According to Baker, cocoa extract is rich in compounds called flavanols.

Past research suggests that these compounds may positively impact cognition.

Baker said several micronutrients and minerals are needed to support normal body and brain function, and deficiencies in older adults may increase the risk for cognitive decline and dementia.

More than 2,200 participants, ages 65 and older, were enrolled and followed for three years. Participants completed tests over the telephone at baseline and annually to evaluate memory and other cognitive abilities.

“Our study showed that although cocoa extract did not affect cognition, daily multivitamin-mineral supplementation resulted in statistically significant cognitive improvement,” Baker said.

“This is the first evidence of cognitive benefit in a large longer-term study of multivitamin supplementation in older adults.”

The researchers estimated that three years of multivitamin supplementation roughly translated to a 60% slowing of cognitive decline (about 1.8 years).

The benefits were relatively more pronounced in participants with significant cardiovascular disease, which is important because these individuals are already at increased risk for cognitive impairment and decline.

“While these preliminary findings are promising, additional research is needed in a larger and more diverse group of people," Baker said.

"Also, we still have work to do to better understand why the multivitamin might benefit cognition in older adults.”

Other Alzheimer's studies

In August 2021, the Wake Forest medical school received a five-year, $15.2 million NIH grant to support its research center for Alzheimer’s disease.

The school launched its Alzheimer’s Disease Core Center in October 2016 after receiving an $8.7 million NIH grant.

It is among 31 research centers financed by NIH and serves the Southeast, which has the highest per capita rates of Alzheimer’s and other age-related cognitive disorders in the United States.

The Alzheimer’s research center serves as a complement to the J. Paul Sticht Center for Healthy Aging and Alzheimer’s Prevention.

The research centers’ mission is “translating research advances into improved diagnosis and care for people with the disease, as well as working to find a treatment or ways to prevent Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia.”

In February 2019, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center gained a $28 million grant for studying whether lifestyle choices can help older adults stay mentally sharp.

The grant comes from the Alzheimer’s Association. It is part of a $35 million national project known as U.S. Pointer.

The project compares the effects of two lifestyle interventions on brain health in older adults who may be at risk for memory loss in the future.

Participants in one group were handed a lifestyle program that best fits their own needs and schedules, Baptist said.

Participants in the other group follow a specific program that includes weekly healthy lifestyle activities.

