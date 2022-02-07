Wake school librarians defend LGBTQ-themed books that some parents want removed

Some Wake County school librarians are speaking out in defense of several LGBTQ-themed books that some parents want removed from school libraries.

Parents in Wake County and across the nation are challenging books, often with LGBTQ content, that they say are pornographic because of graphic language or images related to sex.

But a group of Wake County school librarians urged the county school board this past week to reject the challenges and to keep the books on the shelves.

“This board needs to decide what story will be told about WCPSS when our students’ identities were challenged and access to books in our libraries were jeopardized,” Chris Tuttell, the librarian at South Garner High School, told the board. “Did we speak up in favor of tolerance, empathy and compassion or did we remain silent?

“Our students are watching and listening and they deserve a board that shows them our beliefs aren’t just words but actions.”

Critics, however, say the graphic content in the challenged books makes them unsuitable to be in school libraries.