Wake schools will stop using the term 'grandfathering' because it has 'racist origins'

"We aim to use inclusive language in our communications," Luten said in an email to the News & Observer. "This word is not inclusive. It's really that simple."

Wake has moved to be more inclusive in recent years, such as recognizing Indigenous Peoples' Day and moving to expand anti-discrimination protection for transgender students and school employees.

The school board also voted in June to remove Josephus Daniels' name from a middle school in Raleigh. Board members cited how Daniels, a former News & Observer publisher, was a white supremacist and that the new name of Oberlin Middle School honors a community founded by formerly enslaved Black people.

Hughes, a Fuquay-Varina parent of two Wake students, said in a message to the News & Observer that she's glad that Wake is acknowledging the problem with using grandfathering. But she said Wake should make the change immediately. She said people will understand if a different term is used this year.

"But saying 'it may confuse people, so we must wait!' is not the right excuse," Hughes said. "If you are a system who wants to portray itself as anti-racist. Here is an opportunity to act, and they should be courageous and do it."