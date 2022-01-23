Wake teachers cheer new 'store' that provides free classroom supplies

CARY — Wake County teachers have a new option to help get the classroom supplies they need without having to pay for the materials themselves.

The first wave of Wake County teachers picked up free classroom supplies at Tuesday’s grand opening of the WakeEd Partnership’s Tools4Schools store in Cary. The store is meant to cover the gap that leads to North Carolina teachers, on average, spending $526 a year out of their own pockets on classroom supplies.

“I love it,” Shnita Horton, a kindergarten teacher at Wilburn Elementary in Raleigh, said as she shopped for supplies Tuesday. “It’s a chance for me to come and get some things that I need for my classroom without spending my money. At times we fall short of things that we don’t have in the buildings.”

Keith Poston, the president of WakeEd, said they hope to serve all schools in the Wake County school system by July. For now, Tools4Schools is targeting the highest-needs schools in the district. Teachers at those schools received invitations to sign up for time slots.