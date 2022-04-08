"Wampy" takes on the world's top student robots when MHS team heads to Dallas

EDEN – Next month, for the third time in six years, Morehead High School’s robotic team will head to the largest international robotics competition held for students.

This year, the Vex Robotics World Championships will take place at The Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in downtown Dallas, where more than 800 teams from across the globe will world will compete to earn the top title for their mechanical and robotics mastery.

The event brings together top robotics teams in three different segments to showcase their accomplishments and participate side by side with the best teams from around the world.

“It feels surreal to communicate with competitors who do not speak English,” said Morehead team member Rida Tariq. “But we all speak robot.”

To get to the world championships, the local students have spent many hours in their classrooms since September — even after school and on weekends. They worked long hours building and testing their robots and playing the game “Tipping Point” with their star robot "Wampy" and other robots to test their mechanical finesse, said Max Dooley, Morehead technology instructor.

Morehead students and Dooley feel honored to be included in the elite competition, they said. Of more than 16,000 teams participating in more than 1,300 competitions worldwide, only 820 high school teams, including MHS, qualified for the World Championships, Dooley said.

The high school teams will be organized into multiple divisions. Morehead’s core school team consists of 13 students and three robots, but the team going to the championships is five students strong with one robot.

Getting to the event will be costly and members need the community's help to earn money for their trip, Dooley said.

Their goal: to generate more than $12,000, but so far they have earned only about $1,100 of that through donations and by selling donuts. So their next mission will be to hold two fundraisers. (See details in information box)

Excellence in 2016

In 2016, the Morehead robotics team earned a national Excellence Award and became the highest ranked team in the state. By 2017, Rockingham County team members were saluted as state champions.

The Morehead robotics program was born in 2014 after Dooley learned about such programs during a summer conference on robotics.

“Later, I heard it was possible that you could teach robotics using the same robotics platform in the summer conference,” he said. Before jumping into it, he polled his technology, engineering and design students to determine their interest.

“Every one of them raised their hands,” Dooley said. He shared the news with Dr. Kenneth Scott, the former director of the careers in technical education program at MHS. And once Scott learned about the program, he helped set it up.

“Robotics is not a state requirement, it is something that Rockingham County schools offer in addition to the requirements,” Dooley explained of the bonus to state-mandated curriculum.

But because the robotics group is technically considered a school club, school administrators are limited in how much they can fund robotics events, Dooley explained.

“If I use it (supplies) inside the class during the daytime, (administration) can pay for it. But since the competitions are outside the school day, usually on Saturdays, they cannot,” Dooley said. And while administration can fund transportation for field trips, they cannot fund registration fees or room and board for trips like the big competition, Dooley explained.

Team registration for the competition costs $1,200. Add in airfare of $6,510 for the group and hotel and meal costs, which Dooley estimates will be about $4,500, and you arrive at the club's fundraising goal.

“I told them to pack a brown bag,” Dooley said, with a laugh, adding they chose a hotel that offers complimentary continental breakfasts.

Students are looking forward to sightseeing in the evenings, too, including a trip to Buc-ee's, a retail store Dooley likened to Disney World.

Meanwhile, the team is busy getting ready for the tournament, constantly tweaking and improving their robots.

“I’m glad that our hard work paid off so we could attend this event,” said Eric Dooley, a freshman and the teacher's son. “Since September we have been working on this every day for two hours after school.”

“A lot of their focus right now is on programming,” teacher Dooley said. “They are trying to incorporate various sensors into their robot to make driving it and programming it easier.”

How Wampy got his name

“Wampy” is the group's primary robot’s name and its history goes back a few years. Instructor Dooley's oldest son Ryan, now 18, was four at the time and strolling around his dad's classroom one day.

As he passed by a classroom door, lights came on automatically, startling the child and Ryan excitedly told his father a “wamppotamus” was in the room. Later, he warned his brother Eric about the critter.

So after this year’s team added googly eyes on the robot’s clamping mechanism, they decided to name it “Wampy'' in honor of the story.

The team is comprised of freshmen Eric Dooley and Graham Latham, juniors Levi Brady and Rida Tariq, and senior Alishba Tanveer.

“I’ve never been to that part of the country before,” Tariq said of Texas, noting Virginia is the farthest she's traveled from North Carolina. “I feel really excited being able to visit a big city like Dallas.”

