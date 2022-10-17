Want to vote in North Carolina's midterm elections? Then you better read this now.

North Carolina’s deadline to register to vote for the midterm elections taking place on Nov. 8 has passed, but there are still options to those that want to cast their ballot.

This deadline applies to people who plan to vote by mail, sometimes dubbed absentee voting, or on Election Day itself. But if you miss it, you can still register and vote on the same day at an in-person early voting site.

The deadline applies not only to those registering to vote, but also to those who want to update their voter registration, such as to reflect changes in their address, name or party affiliation.

Here are your registration options:

At the DMV, either online or in-person.

In-person at your county’s board of elections office during regular business hours. Pick up an N.C. Voter Registration Application form, fill it out, sign it and return it.

By mail: Print, sign and fill out an N.C. Voter Registration Application form. Submit the completed form by mail to your county’s board of elections office or the N.C. State Board of Elections, P.O. Box 27255, Raleigh, NC 27611-7255. You can fill out an English or Spanish form.

If you are not registering to vote for the first time in your county of residence, you can also submit the form via fax or email. County board of elections offices provide fax, phone and email information.

You can also give the registration form to another person or organization to submit on your behalf.

As the deadline is near, if you plan to mail in your registration, be sure to do so early this week, as forms must be received by the county board of elections office or postmarked by the deadline to be accepted as valid. If the options are available to you, you may want to register in-person, online, or via email or fax.

You can check your voter information online at vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup.

If you miss the deadline

If you don’t make the deadline, you can still register to vote via early voting, which runs from Oct. 20 to Nov. 5.