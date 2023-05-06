REIDSVILLE — Samuel Earl Galloway, who allegedly assaulted a woman and a child on the morning of May 4, is wanted by local police on charges, including first-degree kidnapping and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

At around 4:30 a.m., detectives from the Reidsville Police Department were alerted to a domestic dispute in the 600 block of Winstead Street.

When officers arrived there, they found a woman with severe injuries to her upper body, trauma which left her in a local hospital in stable but critical condition, according to a RPD spokesman.

Three juveniles were present when the assault took place, police said in a news release.

Galloway allegedly assaulted one of the youths. Details of the injuries, age and gender were not made available by authorities in the interest of preserving the minors’ privacy.

In addition to the first-0degree kidnapping charge and two attempted first-degree murder charges, Galloway faces one charge of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, and a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

The crime investigation is ongoing and police ask that anyone with information about Galloway’s whereabouts or details about the incident, contact Sgt. Lingle at the RPD at 336-347-2338. Or leave an anonymous tip with Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683 and use case number: 2023-002020.