WATCH NOW: 'You have an amazing talent' Cowell tells UNCG singing trio 1aChord on 'America's Got Talent'

They all sing, and Kennedy plays the piano.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 31 is the earliest that they are expected to be seen performing again, UNCG said.

“Do something that we haven’t heard before,” Cowell advised them Wednesday.

In late May, the trip was featured in a video to promote the upcoming season, which began June 1.

They performed Coldplay’s “Fix You.”

Before their performance, the trio told the judges they had met “by happenstance” in UNCG’s cafeteria six weeks before they appeared on the “America’s Got Talent” audition show. It turned out that they share similar musical interests.

“We were like, OK, let’s think about some songs that we know,” Hairston said. “And because we’re all church babies, one came up. We said, let’s sing a little bit out of that.”

“Listen, we’re from the South,” Cunningham added. “The lunch ladies came out and they said, Sing, baby, sing!”

UNCG has been sharing updates with the campus and encouraging its community to vote via its social media channels.