Watchdog neighbor sees Stoneville burglary in progress; two arrested

STONEVILLE — An eagle-eyed neighbor helped deputies nab a man and woman after they broke in and attempted to steal items from a home here on Sunday.

The suspects, Kendall Marie Stewart, 21,of 8305 Spottswood Drive, Summerfield, and Dustin Ray Warren, 29, of 6955 Summerfield Road in Summerfield, had parked a white Camaro behind a home at 378 Deep Springs Church Road.

County property records show the home is owned by Cora and Joe Broadnax.

Suspects had slipped a tube sock over the license tag to obscure it, as well, authorities said in a Monday news release.

Deputies J. McCollum and J. Figueroa from the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office arrived at the home at about 4:15 p.m. and found Stewart sitting in the parked Camaro along with numerous items from inside the house.

After detaining Stewart, the deputies searched the property and discovered the door to the house ajar and Warren inside, the release said.

Deputies next contacted the homeowner who returned home and identified the items inside the Camaro as belonging to him.

Stewart was arrested for aiding and abetting a larceny and is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Center on a $5,000 secured bond.

Warren, arrested for felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, and for outstanding arrest warrants from Guilford County, was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Center under a $45,000 secured bond.