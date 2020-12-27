Waterfall Keepers of N.C. first nonprofit dedicated solely to protection of western North Carolina's waterfalls

Adams, 59, grew up in the Piedmont outside of Winston-Salem. He credits his mother, Phoebe Lorretta, with instilling in him a love of cascading water, taking him often to explore falls in western North Carolina.

“She’s the world’s greatest waterfaller,” he said. “Whenever we had vacations we went to see waterfalls. In the mid- to late-60s there was no information, no books, so my family talked about writing a book on waterfalls, which never materialized, but that idea stayed in my mind.”

Adams first published the waterfaller’s “bible,” North Carolina Waterfalls, in 1994. He revised it twice, including the latest edition in 2016, and also maintains a website.

He covers 1,000 waterfalls in the book, from the tiniest trickles to the grandest like Looking Glass and Whitewater. He said no one knows how many waterfalls there are in western North Carolina, but there are likely thousands more, considering the region’s rainforest climate and multitude of mountains.

The falling water is not only pretty, it’s an economic engine. Transylvania County, home to famous waterfall areas like Pisgah National Forest, Gorges State Park and DuPont State Recreational Forest, markets itself as “The Land of Waterfalls.”