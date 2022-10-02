'We mourn with the families': Ian kills 4 in North Carolina; Biden approves federal aid

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for North Carolina, enabling the federal government to provide Hurricane Ian-related equipment, money and other aid to the state, officials said Saturday.

He also said the destruction in Florida is likely to rank among the worst in U.S. history and pledged aid “for as long as it takes.”

The storm, which made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, has caused at least 30 deaths in the state, according to The Associated Press. Almost 1.8 million homes and businesses remain without power and Lee County, the hardest-hit area, has no running water. Homes, bridges and other infrastructure are in ruin, with damage estimates ranging from $68 billion to $100 billion.

North Carolina was more fortunate. There were no initial reports of major structural damage, though 134,278 people across the state were without power as of 5 p.m. on Saturday — 27,608 in Guilford County — according to Duke Energy.

The remnants of Hurricane Ian downed trees and power lines statewide, and at least four fatalities connected to the severe weather were reported.

Among them:

• A 25-year-old man who lost control of his vehicle in Johnston County and hydroplaned into another car.

• A 24-year-old woman who hit a tree in Clayton, which is also in Johnston County, after veering off a wet road.

• A 22-year-old man who drowned in Martin County when his truck left a roadway and became submerged in a flooded swamp on Friday night.

“We mourn with the families of those who have died and urge everyone to be cautious while cleaning up to avoid more deaths or injuries,” Cooper said in a statement.

The Highway Patrol responded to over 1,400 calls for service and 784 collisions between midnight Friday and early Saturday morning, a spokesman said. Not all were necessarily weather-related.

Cooper said “many hazards remain” across the state.