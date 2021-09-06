'We need the community to surround them': Triad resettlement agencies prepare to help people who fled Afghanistan

GREENSBORO — Million Mekonnen of the North Carolina African Services Coalition has watched footage of Afghans fleeing their country and will be part of the effort to absorb some of them into homes of their own here.
The work has begun even if Mekonnen's not sure when they'll get here.
A big part of that work is seeking out affordable housing.
"That's at the top of my list," Mekonnen said.
Resettlement agencies like the African Services Coalition, Church World Service and World Relief Triad have been put on notice and under contract as new arrivals are processed at military bases around the country with tens of thousands expected to enter the country in the weeks and months to come. So they are busy preparing locally, and reaching out to the community for help — volunteers, sponsors, financial support. Houses of worship, organizations, neighborhood groups, businesses, individuals and clubs — they've done it in the past, they say.
"It's been a really devastating situation to see unfold," with people having to walk away from their lives, said Megan Shepard of Church World Service Greensboro. "We really will be calling on the community to fill in gaps."
Here with almost nothing, some of those newcomers fought alongside and actively helped U.S. soldiers during the decades-long war in Afghanistan while others are fleeing the resulting turmoil as the United States pulled troops from the country.
At the same time, the agencies have also resumed getting refugees from other places who are fleeing violence or extreme poverty and have spent years going through a screening process that has multiple layers of background checks.
Those from Afghanistan are referred to as "humanitarian parolees." Humanitarian parole is a process in response to a crisis and the ability to enter the country when otherwise they would not, such as with the arrival of Haitians and Cubans. But they do not have the same rights and benefits as refugees.
Those now arriving from Afghanistan, like refugees who meet the government's legal definition, get limited cash assistance of about $1,200 to cover 90 days, but they are not eligible for the food stamps, Medicaid or some other services as they settle into communities. It would take an act of Congress to change their legal status, which Rob Cassell of World Relief Triad hopes will soon take place.
"As things go right now, there are a lot of gaps to cover," said Cassell, the executive director for the resettlement group, whose offices are in High Point and Winston-Salem.
The Triad has one of the most ethnically and religiously diverse regions in the country — and historically one of the most helpful to refugees.
Still, Greensboro and other communities across the country have already been dealing with a lack of affordable housing.
"I don't want to think about it but I can't stop thinking about it," said Mekonnen, the African Services Coalition's executive director. "It's a nightmare for us but we know that the community is very generous."
The agencies are looking for landlords and homeowners with property to rent who will work with the families as they seek jobs.
"They are rebuilding their lives in a new place," Shepherd said.
They also may not know anyone else.
"We all need connections," Cassell said. "We all need people to help us. The success of these families and individuals will be based on their ability to make those connections and integrate into the community."
In 2017, members of College Park Baptist Church helped one of the last families get into the United States from war-torn Syria before a short-lived presidential ban took place.
College Park had earlier reached out to the African Services Coalition, which resettled them, for a way to help with Syrian refugees. They set up an apartment and provided household and hygiene products, and culturally appropriate foods.
A number of faith groups and others across the Triad did the same.
"Like other Greensboro churches, synagogues, temples, and mosques, we offer hospitality in God's name by seeking people out, meeting them where they are, and inviting them into loving community," said Pastor Michael Usey.
Usey contacted World Relief Triad in the past week to see what College Park could do.
"Our people enjoyed assembling rooms, kitchens, and comforts for a new family after a very difficult journey," Usey said of the Syrian family. "And there is of course much to do after they arrive and we discover their tastes, likes and dislikes, and things they need to acclimatize to a totally new reality. Of course it's an expression of radical welcome and a blessing of people's different stories and paths. "
Those are the partnerships the agencies are hoping for now.
When the United States accepts refugees, contracts are signed with resettlement agencies to find them housing and to provide a support system as the newest arrivals work to become more independent.
These agencies use the money to develop their budgets for the year. Their whole operation relies on how many people they get from year to year, which is based on the number a president approves.
With that number in flux for the past four years, resettlement agencies were forced to lay off staff or redirect their efforts. The state department has also given the agencies capacity-building funding to get back the people who can help them work with the newest neighbors.
The resettlement agencies have information on their websites and Facebook pages and say that's a quick way to stay up to date and to message the offices. Some have people in their offices who have been assigned to handle callers.