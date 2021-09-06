'We need the community to surround them': Triad resettlement agencies prepare to help people who fled Afghanistan

Usey contacted World Relief Triad in the past week to see what College Park could do.

"Our people enjoyed assembling rooms, kitchens, and comforts for a new family after a very difficult journey," Usey said of the Syrian family. "And there is of course much to do after they arrive and we discover their tastes, likes and dislikes, and things they need to acclimatize to a totally new reality. Of course it's an expression of radical welcome and a blessing of people's different stories and paths. "

Those are the partnerships the agencies are hoping for now.

When the United States accepts refugees, contracts are signed with resettlement agencies to find them housing and to provide a support system as the newest arrivals work to become more independent.

These agencies use the money to develop their budgets for the year. Their whole operation relies on how many people they get from year to year, which is based on the number a president approves.

With that number in flux for the past four years, resettlement agencies were forced to lay off staff or redirect their efforts. The state department has also given the agencies capacity-building funding to get back the people who can help them work with the newest neighbors.

The resettlement agencies have information on their websites and Facebook pages and say that's a quick way to stay up to date and to message the offices. Some have people in their offices who have been assigned to handle callers.