'We want to go out with a bang': Class of '52 opens reunion to all Wildcats

MADISON — Small towns produced tight weave back in the 1950s when it came to friendship.

"Most of us at Madison High School had been in the same class for 12 years and we were neighbors, and in those days in Madison, it was a family,'' said Bill Reynolds, a 1952 graduate of Madison High who is helping organize a June 10 multiclass reunion here.

"Whatever you did in town, your parents were going to know about it before you go home,'' said Reynolds, who moved away from his hometown after graduation and spent his career with Dupont between Virginia, Europe and Delaware.

As his own class of 40 diminishes, Reynolds, class president in '52, and fellow classmates hope to round up all folks who attended or graduated from the Decatur Street school, no matter what the year.

The red brick two-story high school now serves as housing for senior citizens.

"The high school is going to disappear from history and we want to go out with a bang,'' said Reynolds, who delivered newspapers by bicycle and enjoyed cowboy movie matinees at the old Patovi theater with his buddies during the late 40s and early 50s.

It's been a long time since Reynolds has seen the old landmarks that defined his early life, he said. And he and his wife, Lee, will travel from their New Jersey home to North Carolina in hopes of covering a lot of old territory.

Just before he left for University of Richmond to study economics in 1952, "I remember talking to my mother sitting on the porch. She said: 'There's only one thing I regret. This will never be home to you again.' But Madison will always be home to me,'' Reynolds said.

The informal lunch reunion will be held at the Mayflower Seafood Restaurant in Mid-Town Shopping Center in Madison at 11 a.m.

“We will ask if anyone would like to share a story, but there’s not a planned program, per se,’’ said fellow 1952 MHS grad Pat Vaughn of Madison, noting guests are encouraged to bring their spouses, yearbooks and mementos they’d like to share.

To R.S.V.P., call Vaughn at (336) 427-4133.

