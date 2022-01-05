Weather Boomerangs, delivers first snow of 2022

Rockingham County enjoyed its first snowfall of 2022 on Monday morning when temperatures boomeranged from New Year’s Day’s freakishly balmy mid-70s temps to freezing. A soft blanket of white covered most of the Piedmont as snow fell steadily for hours. By afternoon, sunshine broke through and left all but patches of slush.
But frigid Tuesday morning temperatures meant a day of remote learning for Rockingham County Schools students as administrators anticipated the threat of icy morning roads.
Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.