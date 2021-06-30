Wentworth Park celebrates Grand Opening with swings, song and sweets

WENTWORTH

Children of all ages ran from one piece of playground equipment to another on Saturday during the grand opening of the new Wentworth Park.

Construction of the park, which officially opened May 22, began in the spring of 2020. And the shady, play-equipment-studded facility at the corner of N.C. 65 and Peach Tree Road was designed by architect Jeff Johnson with the Burlington-based firm Alley, Williams, Carmen and King.

Some people spent Saturday morning listened to the music, including a few songs by Mayor Dennis Paschal, while some older guests enjoyed just sitting with friends and catching up on the latest news. Many lined up for refreshments and cool drinks while others enjoyed the shade beneath the park’s new picnic shelter.

Many children were excited when they learned that by simply asking, they could receive the gift of a 20-inch bicycle from Toys For Tots.

The program’s local coordinator Wayne Jenkins and his two volunteers, Don Foley of Eden and Bill Ward, whose wife, Brenda, was the long-time clerk for the town of Wentworth, worked hard to keep up with the demand, as evidenced by their sweat-soaked shirts. They gave away 85 bikes.