Wentworth Park celebrates Grand Opening with swings, song and sweets

Children of all ages ran from one piece of playground equipment to another on Saturday during the grand opening of the new Wentworth Park.
Construction of the park, which officially opened May 22, began in the spring of 2020. And the shady, play-equipment-studded facility at the corner of N.C. 65 and Peach Tree Road was designed by architect Jeff Johnson with the Burlington-based firm Alley, Williams, Carmen and King.
Some people spent Saturday morning listened to the music, including a few songs by Mayor Dennis Paschal, while some older guests enjoyed just sitting with friends and catching up on the latest news. Many lined up for refreshments and cool drinks while others enjoyed the shade beneath the park’s new picnic shelter.
Many children were excited when they learned that by simply asking, they could receive the gift of a 20-inch bicycle from Toys For Tots.
The program’s local coordinator Wayne Jenkins and his two volunteers, Don Foley of Eden and Bill Ward, whose wife, Brenda, was the long-time clerk for the town of Wentworth, worked hard to keep up with the demand, as evidenced by their sweat-soaked shirts. They gave away 85 bikes.
To show their appreciation, many children and their parents brought toys to donate to the program or made donations to the organization for its annual Christmas project.
Paschal welcomed guests to the new Wentworth Park during a ribbon cutting celebration with a short speech. He then picked up a guitar and entertained with some original songs. Several friends joined the mayor for various renditions.
Members of the Wentworth Town Council joined in the ribbon cutting. And visitors to the new Wentworth Park found plenty of activities to keep them busy. They picked up numerous gifts and free cold water from the town’s booths and a special table set up by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department. A number of folks won prizes during several raffles, including park picnic shelter rentals and Wentworth tote bags and license plates.
Featured music included Africa Unplugged, sponsored by Rockingham County Arts Council.
Of course, the children had the most fun, climbing up and down nets, gliding down slides, swinging, and getting dizzy on playground equipment as parents kept watchful eyes on them from park benches or chairs they had brought for the event.
Sweet Carolina Food Truck provided fresh doughnuts, hand-dipped and novelty ice cream, cotton candy, jumbo pretzels and cold lemonade and tea.
About the Park
In 2002, the Wentworth Town Council purchased property on the corner of N.C. 65 and Peach Tree Road.
Four years later, the council voted to consider a park as a possible future addition and contacted the architects to develop a master plan for the Town Hall and park. The Town Hall was completed, but it wasn’t until March 2018, that Paschal directed the town staff to initiate plans for the park, including plans for a playground, driveway, shelter, picnic area, and walking trail. The lot east of Town Hall was cleared in anticipation of the park.
Architect Johnson submitted a proposal for the project in 2018. That plan included vehicular access and parking, a farmer’s market, band shell or similar performance staging area, toilet facilities, and other required site amenities desired by the council.
Construction began in March 2020 and 14 months later it was finished.
Although the Farmer’s Market was not included in the first phase, the council intends to eventually open a farmer’s market there, members have said. They also have approved the addition of six new swing sets after realizing how popular the feature was.
Paschal and the town council have received numerous comments of appreciation about the park since it opened.
“It is so nice to hear and see the children laughing and playing there,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Evelyn Conner.
Information about renting the picnic shelters or using the facilities can be obtained by calling the town hall at 336-342-6288.