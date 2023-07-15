WENTWORTH - Saturday will be a special day for the citizens of Wentworth and surrounding areas as the community celebrates 25 years of the town being re-incorporated.

A celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 22 at Wentworth Park. Families are invited to come out and enjoy the activities, including food trucks and vendors, said Mayor Dennis Paschal. Bounce houses, a water slide and a fire truck will highlight children’s activities.

For more than 200 years, the town of Wentworth was the smallest county seat in the state. It was chartered in 1798, but sometime in the 1800s, the charter lapsed. Over the next hundred years or so, Reidsville, in an effort to become the county seat, sought numerous times to annex Wentworth.

But roughly 25 years ago, again facing annexation by Reidsville, a group of Wentworth residents banded together to block those efforts.

Their strategy: the creation in 1996 of the Citizens for the Re-Activation of Incorporation of the Town of Wentworth. By 1998, the group succeeded in getting Wentworth’s original charter reinstated, officially re-establishing the Town of Wentworth and barring any possible annexation.

In the beginning, the North Carolina General Assembly appointed Wentworth’s first town council, all of whom were involved in the re-activation process in 1996-1998. They were: Cassandra Broadnax, Evelyn Conner, George Murphy, Larry Terrell and Dennis Paschal III.

Brenda Ward was hired as the town’s first clerk, and Yvonne Russell joined the town staff in 2004 as deputy clerk and finance officer. With Ward’s retirement in 2013, Russell was appointed to replace her. Hunter Wilson now serves as deputy clerk.

Since re-establishing the charter, Wentworth has been governed by a five-member council, including a mayor and mayor pro-tem. This mayor-council form of government is one of the most widely used by small towns across the state.

At the first regular town election in 1998, Paschal, Murphy and Conner were re-elected and joined by Iris Powell and James Belcher. Paschal was elected mayor.

Today, Wentworth, named for Charles Watson-Wentworth, the Marquis of Rockingham County, is a thriving community of about 14 square miles with the latest population estimated at nearly 3,000.

And those citizens have benefitted from the many accomplishments of its governing body.

Wentworth Town Hall, which had previously been housed in the town’s National Guard Armory, opened anew in May of 2008. The Wentworth Community Center was also remodeled and became the Wentworth Post Office, opening in 2014 in the north side of the building. The south side of the structure is leased by River Lake Homes Realty.

“I would have to say the most important thing council has accomplished is the construction of the Wentworth Town Park,” the mayor said. Opening in 2021, the lush park consists of a walking track and trail, an amphitheater and a covered picnic shelter. The park is further dotted with picnic tables and free-standing grills throughout, and children from across the community enjoy the playground equipment.

“It has become the center of the town. People come to walk, eat lunch, have birthday parties at the shelter or have events at the amphitheater,” Paschal said.

“Groups of parents sit on the benches surrounding the playground talking while watching their kids play. It makes you feel at home. I wish it had been here while I was growing up!”

Town leaders say they have future plans for establishing a farmer’s market at the east end of the park.

Enhancing recreational facilities is also on the council’s agenda with plans to remodel the old Wentworth Consolidated School Gymnasium for public use. An adjacent baseball field also is being restored.

Today’s Wentworth Town Council includes: Mayor Dennis Paschal Jr., Mayor Pro Tem Evelyn Conner, Dennis Paschal III, Daryl Crowder, and Cheryl Moore.

The council also contracts with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department to provide Deputy Brittany Perkins as the town’s peace officer.

Over the years, town leaders have strived to retain the ambience of the rural 19th Century county seat that includes architectural centerpieces, such as the old Wentworth Courthouse and Jail and Wright Tavern. Those landmarks are surrounded by small supporting businesses, homes and churches.

County government buildings, including the Rockingham County Governmental Center, the sheriff’s office and detention facility, the county courthouse and emergency services, and transportation department are centered in Wentworth.

The town is also an educational hub for the county as the location for the Rockingham Community College and three public schools.

Increased traffic from county offices and the college have necessitated establishment of better roads for Wentworth over the past few years. And the N.C. Department of Transportation is now is planning to widen nearly five miles of N.C. 87/65 between County Home Road and U.S. 158/U.S. 29 Business to accommodate more traffic.

For more information about the July 22 celebration, call Wentworth Town Hall at 336-342-6288.