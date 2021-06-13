Wentworth Town Park Now Open

WENTWORTH — The new Wentworth Town Park is open for fun and picnicking with a handsome pavilion and tables, as well as great attractions for youngsters on the playground.

The long-awaited public park opened May 22 and has drawn good crowds of parents and children in the earliest weeks of the summer.

Located on N.C. 65 in the heart of the county seat, the shady park also features a walking trail and is open to pets and service dogs on leashes. Open from sunrise to sunset daily, the park also boasts 24-hour surveillance to insure safety for patrons.

