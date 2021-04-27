'We're not closing': Despite rumors to the contrary, Beef Burger is still around

GREENSBORO — A rumor circulating on social media that Beef Burger was closing sent hundreds flocking to the iconic burger joint on Monday around lunchtime.

Employees who scrambled to fill orders as a line of patrons wrapped around the building said to disregard the Facebook posts. For good measure, they taped a sign to a window letting customers now they’re “still open,” Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

But many still wondered if there was some truth to the rumor. If not today, then in the near future.

Jerry Mills, a long-time Beef Burger customer, said he was there to “support Ralph” — regardless of whether or not the venerable restaurant was closing.

That’s “Ralph” as in Ralph Havis, who bought Beef Burger in 1971 and is rumored to be hospitalized.

As customers waited in line for what they feared might be their last Beef Burger burger, people were heard asking one another the same question: “Do you know how Ralph is doing?”

Havis is thought to be in poor health, but several customers and employees said they weren’t exactly sure why he is in the hospital.