West girls dominate from start to finish in 2021 NCBCA All Star game

GREENSBORO – In a game that was never in question, the West squad came out of the gates strong and never looked back as they raced to an impressive 87-66 win over the East squad at the girl's NCBCA East-West All Star game at the Greensboro Coliseum Monday night.

Dominance on the boards on both sides of the floor, combined with a solid inside-out offensive attack, turned out to be the hallmarks on the night as they West took their spot in the driver’s seat as they built a 23-15 lead by the end of the first quarter of play.

That trend continued in the second period as the West squad forced several turnovers which led to transition buckets and the lead grew to double-digits following a score by Cuthbertson's Maddie Dillinger.

Although the East All Star team more than doubled their point production as compared to the opening frame in the second frame, and made a late run in the closing minutes, the West had built a comfortable 47-31 lead at the half.

Another run by the West squad further increased the advantage to 73-51 by the end of the third quarter.

The lead ballooned to 34 after a 3-point basket by Northwest Guilford's Jadyn Murray in the opening minutes of the final quarter, and by then the writing was on the wall as the West team closed out the victory.