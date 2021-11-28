 Skip to main content
Western Rockingham home gutted days before Thanksgiving
A house on Idol Street in Madison was destroyed by fire on Tuesday morning. According to firefighters, no one was injured in the blaze that consumed the single-story frame house located about a quarter of a mile from Fuzzy’s Bar-B-Que restaurant. Firefighters from Madison and Mayodan volunteer fire departments battled the fierce blaze and Shiloh Volunteer Fire Department sent crews to assist in extinguishing the fire that struck two days before Thanksgiving. The cause of the fire was not immediately available.

