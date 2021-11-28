A house on Idol Street in Madison was destroyed by fire on Tuesday morning. According to firefighters, no one was injured in the blaze that consumed the single-story frame house located about a quarter of a mile from Fuzzy’s Bar-B-Que restaurant. Firefighters from Madison and Mayodan volunteer fire departments battled the fierce blaze and Shiloh Volunteer Fire Department sent crews to assist in extinguishing the fire that struck two days before Thanksgiving. The cause of the fire was not immediately available.
Western Rockingham home gutted days before Thanksgiving
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 22-year-old apparently stepped off the roof of the century-old building at 619 Washington Street on Wednesday evening, authorities said.
STONEVILLE – A 69-year-old Eden resident died around noon Friday after his southbound vehicle was struck by another car at the intersection of…
Authorities are searching for 23-year-old Jaqueal Raquan Berger.
EDEN — Two local residents have been arrested, and police here are seeking a third, Jaqueal Raquan Berger, 23, in connection to a shooting ear…
A man accused of shooting 47-year-old Mark Anthony Graves to death in 2016 was acquitted Tuesday by a Danville jury.
MAYODAN — Rockingham County authorities have charged an 18-year-old Madison man with attempted first-degree murder and placed him in the coun…
STONEVILLE — Charles “Charlie” Taylor Sutherland Jr., a chemist, pilot and creator of one of the internet’s top selling biodegradable soaps, d…
One dead, one injured in Danville shooting; police say it wasn't 'random act' and no suspects sought
One man is dead and another injured after a Wednesday evening shooting in Danville, police reported.
GREENSBORO — It has been nearly four years since a partnership of Toyota and Mazda passed over the Triad to choose Alabama for a planned auto plant.
David Lee Morse, the former Henry County Sheriff’s Office Investigator, and two others face charges.