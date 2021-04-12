What is a 'vaccine passport' and will you need one in N.C.? Answers to your questions

New York, for example, has created something it calls the Excelsior Pass, a phone app to show proof of vaccination or negative coronavirus test results. Getting the pass is voluntary, and the state does not require anyone to use it. But some venues in the state, including Madison Square Garden, Barclays Center and The Shed in New York City, now require patrons to show they’ve either been vaccinated or recently tested negative for the coronavirus.

North Carolina is working on something similar to the Excelsior Pass, said Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services. It, too, would be voluntary.

“We just want to be able to make sure that people can access their own information about that vaccine for whatever purpose they may need,” Cohen said Tuesday at a press conference. “We’re looking at a number of vendor partners we can work with in the next couple of weeks, again just to make things easy for folks to get their own information.”

Q: Are some states banning vaccine passports?A: In the last week, some Republican governors have moved to prevent businesses and their own governments from requiring proof of vaccination, which they see as a limit on personal freedom.