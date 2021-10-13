What The Hay Fest brings autumn fun, food and music to Mayodan

MAYODAN — Mayodan’s annual What The Hay Fest brought out a jubilant crowd on Oct. 9 to historic downtown where families enjoyed a day of music, arts and crafts, face painting, bouncy houses, and delicious foods from across the Piedmont and a beer garden.

Live music was a key feature of the day-long street scene with the Hubert Lawson Band performing bluegrass, Elvis tribute artist Stephen Freeman, Neal & Russell, Too Much, and the Carolina Cool Band.

Several hundred patrons attended the lively event where costumed novelty characters roamed about to charm children. Kids slid down a giant blow-up ramp and jumped inside a mammoth inflatable jack-o-lantern. Some had their faces painted as unicorns, wolves and super heroes.

Sponsored by Ruger, McMichael Mills, Frontier Spinning Mills, Humana, First Bank, Dan River Oil & Propane, Ray Funeral Home and Lowe’s, the festival showcased performances by dancers from the C.C. Dance Company and featured politicians campaigning in the crowd for the Nov. 2 municipal election.