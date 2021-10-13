What The Hay Fest brings autumn fun, food and music to Mayodan

About 75 vendors, including this young jewelry maker, sold arts and crafts and food at Mayodan's What The Hay Festival Oct. 9 in historic downtown.
Perkins Entertainment of Greensboro dispatched some colorful characters to entertain the tots at the street scene in downtown Mayodan.
Cassidy Graves, 6, of Reidsville, sported an enchanting painted face at the What The Hay Festival.
Hey, that’s Elvis! Stephen Freeman, an Elvis tribute artist, entertained the crowd at the main stage during the festival.
Dozens of children bounced in an inflated pumpkin and took to the giant inflatable slide during the festivities.
Sutter Davis, of Kernersville and Mayodan, had a blast portraying a tiny ghost during the street scene on Saturday.
Whether for snow cones or funnel cakes and donuts, patrons lined up to sample yummy food throughout the day.
C.C. Dance Company members strutted at the main stage Saturday afternoon, tapping to Huey Lewis’s “It’s Hip To Be Square.’’
Crowds gathered around the main stage to enjoy live music and performances throughout the day.
One shy young dancer from C.C. Dance Company waited in the wings for her group’s performance, a circle dance.
Allen Family Barbecue of Madison fed the crowd well with smoked pork shoulders and plenty of down home fixin’s.
Staff Report
MAYODAN — Mayodan’s annual What The Hay Fest brought out a jubilant crowd on Oct. 9 to historic downtown where families enjoyed a day of music, arts and crafts, face painting, bouncy houses, and delicious foods from across the Piedmont and a beer garden.
Live music was a key feature of the day-long street scene with the Hubert Lawson Band performing bluegrass, Elvis tribute artist Stephen Freeman, Neal & Russell, Too Much, and the Carolina Cool Band.
Several hundred patrons attended the lively event where costumed novelty characters roamed about to charm children. Kids slid down a giant blow-up ramp and jumped inside a mammoth inflatable jack-o-lantern. Some had their faces painted as unicorns, wolves and super heroes.
Sponsored by Ruger, McMichael Mills, Frontier Spinning Mills, Humana, First Bank, Dan River Oil & Propane, Ray Funeral Home and Lowe’s, the festival showcased performances by dancers from the C.C. Dance Company and featured politicians campaigning in the crowd for the Nov. 2 municipal election.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!