What to do when adolescent angst becomes worrisome

Q: As this pandemic drags on, I worry about the mental health of my teenagers. What signs should I look for?

A: Staying home and away from other people is particularly hard for teens, because their stage of life is all about their peers and becoming independent from their family.

So, it’s not surprising that the pandemic has been hard on the mental health of teens.

Social isolation, and being tethered to home, can be very tough in this age group. For families that are experiencing financial and other stressors, teens often share that burden, which makes things worse.

It’s important for parents to recognize unusual moodiness.

Signs of struggle

Other signs that your teen may be struggling include:

Isolating more than usual. This may be hard for parents to see, as teens tend to self-isolate naturally. But if it’s really hard to get them out of their room, or they are interacting less with friends, that could be a sign of a problem. Be aware of warning signs: